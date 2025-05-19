Sujatha Vijaykumar refutes allegations by Jayam Ravi

Veteran film producer Sujatha Vijaykumar has publicly addressed and refuted serious allegations made by her estranged son-in-law, actor Jayam Ravi (also known as Ravi Mohan), amidst his ongoing divorce proceedings with her daughter, Aarti Ravi. In a detailed statement released on May 17, 2025, Sujatha categorically denied claims that she coerced Ravi into signing as a surety for substantial loans and misused his earnings for personal gain.

Sujatha clarified that under Ravi’s suggestion, she produced films such as Adangamaru, Bhoomi, and Siren, all starring him. She stated that she borrowed over ₹100 crore from financiers for these projects, paying 25% of that amount as remuneration to Ravi. Emphasizing transparency, she mentioned possessing complete documentation, including contracts, bank transfers, and tax records, to support her claims. Sujatha also highlighted that she has been solely responsible for repaying the loans and paying interest, without any financial contribution from Ravi. She challenged him to produce evidence if he had been made responsible for even a single rupee.

Expressing emotional distress over the allegations, Sujatha stated that she has always regarded Ravi not just as a son-in-law but as her own son. She recounted enduring significant pressure and financial losses, including signing agreements in the early hours and handling relentless stress, all on her own. Sujatha concluded her statement by urging Ravi to maintain his heroic image and refrain from making false statements for sympathy. She also appealed to the media not to portray her as someone who disrupted her daughter’s family or tormented her son-in-law.