Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE set for release 23 May

ACE, a high-budget commercial entertainer starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on May 23. Directed, written, and produced by Arumugakumar under the 7Cs Entertainment banner, the film is set against the vibrant backdrop of Malaysia and promises a gripping cinematic experience packed with action, comedy, and drama.

At the grand press meet held today, members of the cast and crew shared their thoughts and excitement about the project.

Actor Babloo Prithiveeraj revealed that director Arumugakumar had initially offered him a minor role with just two scenes, but later expanded his character into a significant one. “Vijay Sethupathi sir told me that my good time had begun, and it has proved true — I’m currently working on six Tamil films and 22 in Telugu,” he said.

Music composer Justin Prabhakaran, who has collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for the fourth time, expressed his gratitude to 7Cs Entertainment and Arumugakumar. “There’s always a positive aura around Vijay Sethupathi, and it’s a joy to work with the entire team,” he noted.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who makes her Tamil debut with ‘ACE’, called the film very special. “Though I’ve done intense roles in other languages, ‘ACE’ is a lighter film with a touch of comedy. Watching Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu improvise on set was a delight. Director Arumugakumar was immensely supportive throughout,” she added.

Director Arumugakumar was emotional as he spoke about Vijay Sethupathi’s unwavering support. “He helped me even before I was known in the industry — a gesture I’ll never forget. Rukmini initially hesitated due to language concerns, but she worked hard and delivered a stunning performance. Yogi Babu has played a major role and will surprise the audience,” he said. He also praised costume designer Sapna, art director AK Muthu, and highlighted that Sam C.S. handled the background score while Justin composed the songs.

Vijay Sethupathi, in his speech, extended heartfelt thanks to the press and praised editor Penny Oliver, calling him a clear and articulate speaker with a promising future as a director. Reflecting on Arumugakumar’s role in his early days, he said, “He believed in me when I was just starting out. That kind of belief is invaluable.”

He also expressed admiration for Justin Prabhakaran, calling him a favorite from the moment they met. Speaking fondly of co-stars, he called Avinash “tough-looking but sweet-hearted,” praised Rukmini’s dedication and knowledge about shooting locations, and appreciated Babloo’s unique character. He also addressed recent rumors about Yogi Babu, calling them false and affirming his admiration for him.

The film features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Rukmini Vasanth, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithiveeraj, PS Avinash, Muthukumar, Rajkumar, Dennis Kumar, Alvin Martin, Priscilla Nair, Jasper Subbiah, Karthik J, Nakulan, and Jaqinarius.

Cinematography is handled by Kiran Bhaghathur Rawat, with Penny Oliver in charge of editing. The film’s music is split between Justin Prabhakaran (songs) and Sam C.S. (background score), while AK Muthu takes care of production design.

With its impressive production scale and a power-packed cast, ‘ACE’ is poised to be a thrilling commercial entertainer for audiences when it releases globally on May 23.