Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE set for release 23 May

ACE, a high-budget commercial entertainer starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on May 23. Directed, written, and produced by Arumugakumar under the 7Cs Entertainment banner, the film is set against the vibrant backdrop of Malaysia and promises a gripping cinematic experience packed with action, comedy, and drama.
At the grand press meet held today, members of the cast and crew shared their thoughts and excitement about the project.
Actor Babloo Prithiveeraj revealed that director Arumugakumar had initially offered him a minor role with just two scenes, but later expanded his character into a significant one. “Vijay Sethupathi sir told me that my good time had begun, and it has proved true — I’m currently working on six Tamil films and 22 in Telugu,” he said.
Music composer Justin Prabhakaran, who has collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for the fourth time, expressed his gratitude to 7Cs Entertainment and Arumugakumar. “There’s always a positive aura around Vijay Sethupathi, and it’s a joy to work with the entire team,” he noted.
Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who makes her Tamil debut with ‘ACE’, called the film very special. “Though I’ve done intense roles in other languages, ‘ACE’ is a lighter film with a touch of comedy. Watching Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu improvise on set was a delight. Director Arumugakumar was immensely supportive throughout,” she added.
Director Arumugakumar was emotional as he spoke about Vijay Sethupathi’s unwavering support. “He helped me even before I was known in the industry — a gesture I’ll never forget. Rukmini initially hesitated due to language concerns, but she worked hard and delivered a stunning performance. Yogi Babu has played a major role and will surprise the audience,” he said. He also praised costume designer Sapna, art director AK Muthu, and highlighted that Sam C.S. handled the background score while Justin composed the songs.