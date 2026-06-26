Con City delivers a refreshing blend of crime, comedy, and family drama, making for an engaging and entertaining watch. Directed by debutant Harish Durairaj, the film smartly combines humor with suspense, presenting a light-hearted yet intriguing narrative set against an urban backdrop.

The story revolves around an ordinary family whose life takes an unexpected turn after a bizarre incident pulls them into a chaotic world of crime and deception. As events spiral, the narrative transforms into a quirky adventure filled with surprises, keeping the audience invested with its mix of tension and humor.

Arjun Das stands out with a relatable and refreshing performance, stepping away from his usual intense roles. Anna Ben brings emotional depth and warmth, while Yogi Babu’s impeccable comic timing adds consistent laughter. The supporting cast—including Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss, VTV Ganesh, Ponvannan, Radha Ravi, and Ramesh Thilak—adds strength and variety to the film.

Director Harish Durairaj deserves credit for crafting a unique premise that balances crime and comedy while retaining a strong emotional core. Backed by producers Harish Durairaj, Bharath Durairaj, and team, the film benefits from Sean Roldan’s music and lively cinematography that captures the city’s energy effectively.

Despite minor pacing issues in the middle, “Con City” remains a thoroughly enjoyable entertainer. With its blend of humor, suspense, and heartfelt moments, the film succeeds as a wholesome family-oriented crime comedy.