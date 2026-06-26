Ananthan Kaadu – Review Political Thriller 

Ananthan Kaadu positions itself as an ambitious political action thriller, blending intense storytelling with a layered socio-political backdrop. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the film attempts to deliver both scale and substance, presenting a narrative rooted in power, identity, and survival.

The story follows Vetri (Arya), a mysterious man whose journey from Tamil Nadu to Thiruvananthapuram slowly unfolds into a gripping web of political conspiracies and shifting loyalties. As the narrative progresses, the film builds intrigue through its layered conflicts, drawing viewers into a world shaped by ambition and consequence.

Arya anchors the film with a commanding performance, bringing intensity and depth to his role. He is supported by a strong ensemble including Regina Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal, Indrans, Dev Mohan, Sunil, and Murali Gopy, all of whom contribute meaningfully to the film’s emotional and political core.

Technically, the film is well-crafted, with cinematography by S. Yuva and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath adding to its immersive experience. The editing by Rohit V. S. Variyath keeps the narrative largely engaging, though the pacing feels uneven in parts. Despite this, the film’s thematic depth and visual treatment stand out.

Overall, Ananthan Kaadu delivers a compelling mix of action and political drama. With a strong creative team led by director Jiyen Krishnakumar and producer S. Vinod Kumar, the film offers an engaging cinematic experience that rises above formulaic storytelling.