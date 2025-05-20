Actor Sethu calls Myyal a life-changing project

Actor Sethu, known for his impactful role in Mynaa, is set to make a strong comeback as the lead in Myyal, releasing worldwide on May 23. Calling it a “life-changing project,” Sethu says the film brought out the best of his potential and marks a significant turning point in his career. Actor Sethu, known for his impactful role in Mynaa, is set to make a strong comeback as the lead in Myyal, releasing worldwide on May 23. Calling it a “life-changing project,” Sethu says the film brought out the best of his potential and marks a significant turning point in his career.

Produced by Anupama Vikram Singh and Venugopal.R of Icon Cine Creations LLP, Myyal is penned by renowned writer Jeyamohan and directed by APG. Elumalai. The film stars Sethu and Samriddhi Tara in lead roles, supported by P.L. Thenappan, Super Good Subramani, Rathnakala, and C.M. Bala.

With music by Amargeeth. S and cinematography by Bala Palaniyappan, the film promises a compelling, emotional narrative rooted in strong storytelling and performance.