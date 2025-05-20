Vishal announces wedding with actress Sai Dhanshika 

Popular Tamil actor and General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association, Vishal, has officially confirmed that he will be tying the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika this August. The announcement was made during the audio launch event of Yogida, a film produced and headlined by Dhanshika, held in Chennai last evening. Popular Tamil actor and General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association, Vishal, has officially confirmed that he will be tying the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika this August. The announcement was made during the audio launch event of Yogida, a film produced and headlined by Dhanshika, held in Chennai last evening.

Vishal had earlier stated that he would get married only after the completion of the new Nadigar Sangam building. With the construction now nearing completion, reports suggest that the inauguration of the new premises is scheduled for August 14.

During a recent interview, Vishal had hinted at his upcoming marriage, saying, “No matter how you look at it, I will be married in four months. I have met the girl, spoken to her, and it’s a love marriage. I’ve been in love with her for about a month now. I’ll reveal who she is when the time is right.”

This naturally sparked widespread speculation in the film industry about the mystery woman in Vishal’s life. On Monday morning, reports began circulating on social media suggesting that the woman in question was none other than actress Sai Dhanshika.

Putting an end to the speculation, Vishal took the stage during the Yogida audio launch and confirmed the news himself. He openly declared his love for Sai Dhanshika and announced that their wedding would take place this August.

Vishal also reiterated that the first wedding to be held at the new Nadigar Sangam premises would be his own. Following the official inauguration of the building, the couple is expected to hold their wedding ceremony there.

At 47, Vishal’s long-awaited decision to get married has brought joy to his fans, and his union with 35-year-old Sai Dhanshika has been met with much celebration and support from the film fraternity and well-wishers alike.