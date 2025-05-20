Suriya 46 officially launched

Marking a fresh collaboration, the film is being helmed by popular Telugu director Venky Atluri, known for his recent works Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. Celebrated filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas was present at the launch event and gave the honorary first clap, officially kick-starting the project.

Currently untitled, the film brings together a unique cast and crew. Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who impressed Tamil audiences with her debut in Rebel (2023), has been roped in as the female lead. Adding further star power to the film is Bollywood veteran Raveena Tandon, making a comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of 24 years. She was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (2001). Renowned actress Radikaa Sarathkumar is also on board in a pivotal role.

On the technical front, National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music. This film marks his second collaboration with Suriya after the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and his third outing with Venky Atluri following Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. Notably, GV Prakash and Mamitha Baiju previously worked together on Rebel.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Suriya 46 is slated for a grand theatrical release in the summer of 2026. Principal photography is expected to commence by the end of May.