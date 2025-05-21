Aarti Ravi attributes marital breakdown to third-party interference

In a heartfelt public statement, Aarti Ravi, wife of actor Ravi Mohan, addressed the dissolution of their marriage, attributing it to the involvement of a third party rather than internal marital issues. In a heartfelt public statement, Aarti Ravi, wife of actor Ravi Mohan, addressed the dissolution of their marriage, attributing it to the involvement of a third party rather than internal marital issues.

She refuted allegations of being a “controlling wife,” emphasizing her efforts to preserve the family unit.

Aarti questioned the timing of Ravi Mohan’s claims of abuse, suggesting his continued presence in the marriage was voluntary until confronted about the third-party involvement.

.

She also countered Ravi’s assertions of being kept away from their children, stating he has not sought visitation or custody. Expressing gratitude for public support, Aarti concluded her note by affirming her faith in the legal system and indicating that future matters would be addressed in court.

