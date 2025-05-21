Ajith pays respects to Ayrton Senna at Tamburello corner

Actor and passionate motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar recently visited the iconic Tamburello corner at the Imola circuit, where Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna tragically lost his life in 1994. The actor, who has long considered Senna his racing idol, paid a heartfelt tribute at the site by kissing the foot of Senna’s statue and sitting before it in silent reverence, hands clasped as if in prayer. Actor and passionate motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar recently visited the iconic Tamburello corner at the Imola circuit, where Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna tragically lost his life in 1994. The actor, who has long considered Senna his racing idol, paid a heartfelt tribute at the site by kissing the foot of Senna’s statue and sitting before it in silent reverence, hands clasped as if in prayer.

The moving moment, captured and shared on the Ajith Kumar Racing team’s official X account, reveals a rare, emotional side of the otherwise stoic actor, who is known for opposing the deification of public figures. His gesture, however, underscores the deep respect and admiration he holds for the late Brazilian champion.

In a recent interaction, Ajith described himself as a massive admirer of Senna, calling his acquisition of the McLaren Senna—car number 20 of just 500 ever made—a dream fulfilled. “I had been pursuing this car for some time, and recently was fortunate enough to acquire it,” he said.

Ajith, who finds solace and joy in racing, shares a spiritual connection with Senna’s passion for the sport. This emotional tribute at Imola reflects not only his reverence for the racing legend but also the profound impact Senna’s legacy continues to have on racers and fans around the world.