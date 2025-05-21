Chhattisgarh: Over 26 naxals kiled In  encounter

Chattisgarh, Ay : At least 26 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, India Today reported, citing state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. Chattisgarh, Ay : At least 26 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, India Today reported, citing state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

A major anti-Naxal operation was underway in Chhattisgarh’s dense Abujhmad forest area, where an encounter broke out between DRG personnel and Naxals.

District Reserve Guard’s jawans from four districts of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Kondagaon were reportedly pressed into action based on intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres from the Maoists’ Mad division.

During the operation, that began on Wednesday (21 May) morning in the forested Abujhmad area, the security forces reportedly surrounded top Naxal leaders.

Naxalites opened fire on the DRG teams after which the security forces returned fire.