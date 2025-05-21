Chennai sees modest rise in Covid cases 

Chennai is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 cases as of today, with 40 active cases reported. This uptick is part of a broader trend observed in Tamil Nadu, which currently has 66 active cases, contributing to India’s total of 257 active cases. Chennai is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 cases as of today, with 40 active cases reported. This uptick is part of a broader trend observed in Tamil Nadu, which currently has 66 active cases, contributing to India’s total of 257 active cases.

Symptoms and Healthcare Impact

The predominant symptoms among the new cases include fever, nasal congestion, respiratory distress, and persistent cough. Despite these symptoms, there has been no significant increase in ICU admissions or fatalities. However, the rise in cases has led to the postponement of critical surgeries, such as transplants and bypass operations, in some hospitals.

Testing and Variant Monitoring

Testing is currently focused on individuals with severe symptoms or co-morbidities. The tests are designed to detect COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. Health authorities are monitoring for potential variants, including Omicron sub-lineages like LF.7 and NB.1.8, which have been observed in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Public Health Response

Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, has stated that the situation is under control and not a cause for public concern. The health department continues to monitor all influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases across approximately 4,000 institutions daily.

Residents are advised to:

Wear Masks: Especially in crowded or enclosed spaces.

Maintain Hygiene: Regular handwashing and use of sanitizers are recommended.

Social Distancing: Avoid close contact in public areas.

Vaccinations: Individuals, particularly those in high-risk groups, should consider receiving flu vaccinations and COVID-19 booster doses if not taken in the past six months.

While the increase in cases warrants attention, health officials emphasize that the situation remains manageable. Continued adherence to public health guidelines will aid in controlling the spread.