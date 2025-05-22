BJP MLA Munirathna named in gang-rape case, accused of infecting woman with virus

An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Munirathna and his accomplices after a 40-year-old woman accused him of gang-raping her and urinating on her face and injecting her with a deadly virus, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of a BJP worker at RMC Yard police station on Tuesday, they said.

In her complaint, the woman, claiming to be a BJP worker, alleged that the incident occurred at the MLA’s office in Mathikere on June 11, 2023. The complainant alleged that she was taken to his office in a car by his accomplices.

Three accomplices of the MLA involved in the incident have been named in the FIR while the identity of the fourth accused is unknown.

She alleged that after reaching his office, the MLA along with two of his accomplices allegedly stripped her despite her pleas and he even threatened to kill her son if she did not co-operate. Munirathna then allegedly instructed the two men to rape her, the FIR stated.