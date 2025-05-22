Topmost Naxal leader Basavaraju among 27 killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Topmost leader and the backbone of the Naxal movement, Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, and 26 other dreaded Maoists were killed by security forces in a fierce encounter in the dense forests of Abhujmad in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Hailing the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was proud of the security forces for the “remarkable success”, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it a “landmark achievement” in the battle to eliminate Naxalism.

Police said the gunfight took place in dense forests of Abhujmad on the tri-junction of Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada districts.

The operation was launched two days back following intelligence inputs about the presence of Central Committee and Politburo members of the CPI (Maoists) as well as senior Maad Division cadres and PLGA (Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army) members.