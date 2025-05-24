23 new AC buses for inter-State travel

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) launched 23 new air-conditioned buses to enhance inter-state travel across Tamil Nadu. This initiative, directed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and overseen by Transport and Electricity Minister S.S. Sivashankar, aims to improve intercity connectivity within the state. The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) launched 23 new air-conditioned buses to enhance inter-state travel across Tamil Nadu. This initiative, directed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and overseen by Transport and Electricity Minister S.S. Sivashankar, aims to improve intercity connectivity within the state.

The deployment follows the earlier introduction of 214 new buses on May 7, commemorating the government’s fifth anniversary. Of these, 27 were operated by SETC. The newly added AC buses will serve key routes, including Tiruchirapalli–Tirupati, Chennai–Bengaluru, and Madurai–Chennai.

Chennai’s Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminals received the highest allocation, with four and two buses respectively designated for Bengaluru-bound services. Additionally, routes such as Erode–Chennai and Tirunelveli–Chennai have been allotted two buses each.

SETC’s Managing Director encouraged passengers to utilize these upgraded services, emphasizing the government’s commitment to modernizing public transportation and enhancing travel comfort for commuters.