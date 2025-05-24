TN govt floats global tender for 20 lakh laptops 

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated a global tender to procure 20 lakh laptops as part of its Free Laptop Scheme aimed at college students. This move is designed to enhance digital access and support higher education across the state. The Tamil Nadu government has initiated a global tender to procure 20 lakh laptops as part of its Free Laptop Scheme aimed at college students. This move is designed to enhance digital access and support higher education across the state.

The tender specifications outline that the laptops will feature:

8 GB RAM

256 GB SSD storage

14-inch or 15.6-inch display

This initiative is part of a broader plan announced in the 2025-26 state budget, which allocated ₹2,000 crore to provide laptops and tablets to 20 lakh students over the next two years. The scheme focuses on equipping students with reliable technology to support their education and bridge the digital divide.

Eligibility for the scheme includes students who have cleared their Class 10 or Class 12 examinations from government or government-aided schools. The devices are expected to come pre-loaded with educational tools to facilitate learning.

This tender marks a significant step in Tamil Nadu’s efforts to promote digital literacy and ensure that students have the necessary resources to succeed in their academic pursuits.