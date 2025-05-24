Chennai to get 50 free water ATMs in phase 1 rollout

In a major public welfare initiative, the Chennai Metro Water Board is launching free water ATMs across high-traffic areas in the city to provide safe drinking water to the public, with a special focus on aiding daily wage workers and commuters. In a major public welfare initiative, the Chennai Metro Water Board is launching free water ATMs across high-traffic areas in the city to provide safe drinking water to the public, with a special focus on aiding daily wage workers and commuters.

Under Phase 1, 50 water vending machines will be installed at key locations such as beaches, parks, temples, bus depots, terminals, and markets. Each ATM will be connected to a 3,000-litre tank and the metro water network, ensuring continuous supply. CCTV monitoring will be in place to maintain safety and hygiene.

Users will be able to access purified drinking water in quantities ranging from 150 ml to 1 litre. Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones have already shortlisted 5–6 sites each, while Manali is also preparing for deployment. Suggested locations include MMD Park (Mattur), Loop Road (Pattinapakkam), Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Vadapalani Bus Stand, and Koyambedu Market.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to formally inaugurate the project soon. Officials highlight that while the initiative is widely welcomed, its long-term success will hinge on regular maintenance. A second phase will see another 50 water ATMs installed across the city.