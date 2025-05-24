Test squad: Gill named skipper, Sai Sudharshan, Karun Nair included

In a defining moment for Indian cricket, the BCCI has appointed Shubman Gill as the new captain of India’s Test team for the upcoming series against England. At just 25, Gill becomes the face of a fresh era in red-ball cricket, following the retirements of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format. His calm temperament and growing stature make him a natural successor to carry forward India’s proud Test legacy.

Joining him in the leadership group is Rishabh Pant, who returns to the national setup not only as a player but as the new vice-captain. Pant’s inclusion in a leadership role reflects the management’s belief in his match-winning abilities and aggressive mindset — traits that have defined his Test career so far.

One of the biggest surprises in the squad announcement is the absence of Jasprit Bumrah from any official leadership role, despite his previous experience as vice-captain. Additionally, seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out of the squad altogether, indicating a possible shift toward nurturing young fast-bowling talent for the future.

The squad sees several new faces and promising players making their way in. B Sai Sudarshan, known for his solid domestic performances, has earned a maiden Test call-up. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been on the fringes for a while, finally gets another opportunity. Karun Nair, remembered for his triple century in Tests, makes a surprise return. Young all-rounder Nitish Reddy is also among the notable inclusions, signaling the team’s intent to rebuild with an eye on long-term goals.

The batting department will be bolstered by the presence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and the versatile Washington Sundar. Wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, adding depth and competition behind the stumps. In the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to play key roles on English pitches that often favor wrist spin and accuracy.

India’s fast-bowling unit, despite the absence of Shami, looks strong with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh all capable of making an impact in seam-friendly conditions.

India’s Full Squad for the England Test Series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav