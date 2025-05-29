Panama assures India support for ‘war against terror’

The delegation reached the Central American country on Tuesday. It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

In an early Wednesday morning post on X, Tharoor said the delegation called on Castaneda, who was accompanied by senior members of Parliament Edwin Vergara and Julio de la Guardia, and “explained our mission to her and received strong assurances of understanding and support for India’s war against terror”.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the Congress MP presented the National Assembly President with a Kashmiri shawl, and she reciprocated with a warrior symbol.

“After I presented her with a Kashmiri shawl, from the place where terror had struck, the President reciprocated with a warrior symbol, urging India to fight on with determination. Greeted her colleague Kathy Bhikhu, who was born in Gujarat!,” Tharoor said.

Earlier, Tharoor signed the visitors’ book and visited the main hall of the National Assembly.

“A positive start to our Panama visit,” he posted on X along with some photographs of the event.

The multi-party MPs’ delegation also visited the Indian Cultural Centre in Panama City and offered devotions at the temple there.