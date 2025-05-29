Putin calls for equal security architecture for all countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for a new global security architecture based on the principles of equality and indivisibility.

In his video address to the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, participated by over 100 nations, the Russian leader noted that the attendees form the world majority and seek to influence regional and international processes more actively.

“They also uphold the principle of sovereign equality and the right to their own model of development,” he said.

As far as Russia is concerned, Putin said, its approach remains principled and unchanged.

“I have said many times, and I will repeat it: we are convinced that the new security architecture should be equal and indivisible, that is, all states should receive firm guarantees of their own security, but not at the expense of the security and interests of other countries,” he said.