Joined DMK alliance for nation’s good, says Kamal 

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said he joined the DMK alliance because he wants to work for the country's welfare.

Speaking in Coimbatore, Kamal said his party believes in clean politics. He added that MNM doesn’t want power for personal gain but wants to serve the people.

He said he respects Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and joined hands with him for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because they share common goals.

Kamal Haasan also said that while his party is young, it is committed to improving India. He promised to keep fighting for justice and development.

He ended by saying that Tamil Nadu has a strong political history and that people will always support those who work honestly for the public.