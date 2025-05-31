Centre Should Talk to States Before Making Rules: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the central government must talk to state governments before making rules that affect poor people.

He was talking about new rules from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on gold loans. Stalin said these rules might hurt farmers and daily workers who need small loans.

He had earlier written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about this. He welcomed the Centre’s response and said it’s good they are thinking about small borrowers.

Stalin said poor people should not suffer because of sudden rules. The central government has now asked the RBI to delay the rules and not apply them to loans under Rs 2 lakh. This will help many poor and middle-class families.

Stalin said good policies come only when the Centre works together with the states.