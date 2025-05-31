COVID surge in Tamil Nadu: Masks, physical distancing mandates return

With COVID-19 cases rising across India, including Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has asked people to wear masks and follow physical distancing again. These steps were key during the earlier days of the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases rising across India, including Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has asked people to wear masks and follow physical distancing again. These steps were key during the earlier days of the pandemic.

In its new message, the DPH told health officers to be alert and act fast. They must look out for signs of flu-like illness (ILI) and serious breathing problems (SARI). Early finding and quick action can help stop the spread.

Every district has been asked to watch and report these cases daily from all hospitals and clinics. If many cases are seen in one place, it must be reported right away to the State Surveillance Unit. This helps the government take quick steps to control the spread.

Health teams must stay alert, follow up on cases, and work closely with local health staff to keep people safe.