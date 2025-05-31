PMK in Deep Crisis: Father vs Son Fight Escalates

The fight between PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and his son Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has worsened. The party is now facing a major internal crisis. The fight between PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and his son Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has worsened. The party is now facing a major internal crisis.

Dr. Anbumani, who is PMK President, rejected his father’s decision to remove party treasurer Thilagabama. He said she will stay in her post. He also re-appointed Villupuram District Secretary Mayilam Sivakumar, who was removed by Dr. Ramadoss.

Anbumani said only the President has the power to remove or appoint party members, as per PMK rules. He added that the Election Commission has officially recognized his leadership.

He warned that any decision made by his father is invalid. “If the party founder removes someone, I will immediately bring them back,” he declared.

Earlier, Dr. Ramadoss had removed Anbumani as President and made him Working President, after a public fight over appointing his grandson Mukundan as Youth Wing Secretary.

Speaking to district secretaries today, Anbumani said he had suffered mentally due to his father’s attacks.

Anbumani urged party members to stay united and prepare for the elections. “PMK is not anyone’s property. We must work together. Parties that ally with us will win in 2026,” he said.