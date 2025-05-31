EPS slams DMK regime over false arrests in series of murder cases

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has accused the DMK government of arresting innocent people in murder cases just to close files quickly. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has accused the DMK government of arresting innocent people in murder cases just to close files quickly.

He said that in the Sivagiri case, three men were arrested and they confessed to 12 other murders. But many of those old cases already had different people in jail. EPS said this shows the real killers may still be free.

He also raised doubts about other murder cases, including those of BSP leader Armstrong and Congress leader Jayakumar.

EPS said the police are more focused on closing cases than finding the truth. He promised that if AIADMK comes to power, they will reopen and review such cases.