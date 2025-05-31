Transforming Higher Education Through Liberal and Creative Arts

India’s higher education system is evolving rapidly. As job markets shift and technology redefines the future, Liberal and Creative Arts are emerging as powerful tools to prepare students not only for careers — but for life.

“Liberal and Creative Arts education is not just about academic knowledge. It’s about learning to think critically, reflect deeply, and engage meaningfully with the world,” says Dr. S. Marcelin Pushpa, Professor & Dean, School of Liberal and Creative Arts, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

This dynamic field includes disciplines like English, Economics, Political Science, Commerce, Visual Communication, Fashion Design, and Visual Arts. Together, they offer a rich, multidisciplinary experience that develops skills like empathy, creativity, and strategic thinking.

“A student of literature might thrive in media or publishing, while someone trained in political science can shape public policy. These degrees are deeply connected to real-world impact,” adds Dr. S. Marcelin Pushpa.

Liberal Arts graduates are excelling in areas ranging from digital entrepreneurship to civil services and global NGOs. Integrated programs today focus on hands-on learning, internships, and industry exposure to build career readiness.

“We’re not just building professionals — we’re nurturing ethical, agile thinkers equipped for the 21st century,” she explains.

Far from being “non-professional,” the Liberal and Creative Arts are proving essential in a world that values versatility, communication, and problem-solving.

“Education must go beyond textbooks. It should empower students with vision, voice, and the courage to innovate,” concludes Dr. S. Marcelin Pushpa.