Lake cleaning activity

Initiated in June 2024 due to the foul odor emanating from the lake caused by waste dumping, the forum’s efforts have been pivotal in raising environmental awareness among local residents. “We’re expecting more volunteers this week, especially from nearby areas, so they can have better awareness of the issue and be more cautious,” said R Sathya, a core member of the forum.

The forum encourages community participation to enhance the lake’s condition and promote sustainable environmental practices. Interested individuals are invited to join the cleanup drive and contribute to the preservation of Nanmangalam Lake.