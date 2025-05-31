Admissions open for special course at Music Academy

The prestigious Chennai Music Academy has announced that applications are now open for its Advanced Diploma Course in Carnatic Music for the academic year 2025–26. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications until 25th June 2025, according to an official press release. The prestigious Chennai Music Academy has announced that applications are now open for its Advanced Diploma Course in Carnatic Music for the academic year 2025–26. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications until 25th June 2025, according to an official press release.

Offered through the Advanced School of Carnatic Music, this course is structured across two semesters—July to November and January to April. Regular music classes will be held Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, starting from July 2025.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 30 years.

They should have completed Plus Two (12th standard).

A keen interest in music is essential.

Candidates must be able to render Varnams and Kritis and should have basic knowledge of Manodharma Sangeetam.

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Chennai Music Academy. Completed applications along with details of prior music training and a resume must be submitted via email by 25th June 2025.

This is a unique opportunity for young music enthusiasts to receive formal training from one of India’s most esteemed institutions for Carnatic music.