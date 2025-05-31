Fish food fest in Chennai 

To provide the public with the information regarding several types of fish foods, this 3day fish food festival is being held in Chennai. For this a 100000 sq ft air-conditioned halls has been set up at the Island Grounds. It is noteworthy that tents have been set up with 50 halls for Chennai Marine Fish Food Exhibition plus aquarium and colourful fish exhibition tents with 15 halls and fish food stalls with 20 halls etc have been set up. In this fish food festival, cultural programmes would also be held.

Other important persons who took part in the event were ministers, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Mr. Sekarbabu plus members of parliament Mr. Dayanidhi Maran, Dr. Veerasamy, TN Fisheries Development Corporation chairman Mr. N. Gauthaman, secretary of Animal Husbandry, dairying, fisheries and fishermen welfare department Mr. N.Subbaiyan, commissioner of fisheries and fishermen welfare department I. Gajalakshmi, chief executive of national fisheries development board Mr. Bijay Kumar Behera etc.