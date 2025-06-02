County stints helped me a lot: Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan batted like a dream in the IPL, racking up 759 runs at an average of 54.21 for Gujarat Titans. With his team losing the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians on Friday night, his focus shifts to red-ball cricket. The left-hander, who played for Surrey over the past couple of seasons, was expected to play the second India A versus England clash in Northampton from June 6 but is not sure if that is a possibility. The Test squad will leave for the United Kingdom on June 6. “I think I have played seven games in county cricket, so it gave me a great experience to be honest, it improved my batting multiple folds in terms of technique and in terms of basics to, it told me basics is the most important thing in batting. “So, I think it should help me and I will focus more on what I learnt and I will try and be aware and create those awareness before going into the series,” said Sudharsan in response to a PTI query. He admitted that it would be tough to park the white ball habits right away but with the first Test scheduled for June 20, he has enough time to prepare for the English summer. “Definitely, after a long three months of white-ball tournament, certain things would have changed in your batting. I think focusing more on basics and bringing back those to red ball cricket will take some time, we will have some good time before the series starts. “In our mind, we were planning only to leave on the 4th from IPL, so we were not thinking about when to leave for India A or the Test team, but if that was the plan the Test team would have left on 6th, but now we will have to have a conversation and see how it goes,” said the classy opener. @@@