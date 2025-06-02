French Open: Alcaraz enters quarter-finals

Reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on big-serving 13th seed Ben Shelton for a place in the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday as four-time women’s title-holder Iga Swiatek prepares to battle former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face past semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova, while fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini is in action against one-time world number three Elina Svitolina. Lorenzo Musetti, who has reached at least the last four in all the clay court Masters events this season, will tackle Barcelona Open winner Holger Rune as the competition heats up on both sides of the draw. “Playing the defending champion, round of 16… centre court, that’s a pretty cool opportunity, pretty cool experience, that not a lot of people get or see in their lifetime,” said Shelton of facing Alcaraz. “For me, I’m definitely going to enjoy it and go out there and see what I can do, because I’m… starting to see some of my best tennis. @@@