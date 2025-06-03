ICC Women’s 50-over WC to begin from Sept 30

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will be held across India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, the global governing body announced on Monday as Colombo comes into picture as an additional venue.

Originally, India were the lone host of the eight-team ICC women’s mega event which will now be played across Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and the Lankan capital.

Colombo is a late addition to the list as a neutral venue considering Pakistan’s stand not to travel to India for the ICC event, following the hybrid model accepted earlier this year for the Champions Trophy.

Under the system, India played their matches of the showpiece at Dubai, while Pakistan and other teams competed at venues in that country.