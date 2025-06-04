Gold prices in Chennai rise to ₹72,720 per sovereign

The price of gold in Chennai witnessed a rise of ₹80 per sovereign, reaching ₹72,720. This equates to ₹9,090 per gram.

The previous day, June 3, saw gold priced at ₹72,640 per sovereign, marking a steady upward trend in the precious metal’s value.

Over the past week, gold prices in Chennai have fluctuated notably. For instance, on June 2, the price stood at ₹72,480, while on May 31 and May 30, it was ₹71,360. The rate on May 29 was slightly lower at ₹71,160. A remarkable peak was recorded earlier on April 22, when gold reached an all-time high of ₹74,320 per sovereign, reflecting an increase of ₹2,200 from the previous day.

Alongside gold, silver prices in Chennai have also shown an upward movement. On June 4, silver was priced at ₹114 per gram, which is an increase of ₹1 compared to the previous day. This trend in precious metals prices is significant for consumers, jewelers, and investors alike, as it affects purchasing decisions and investment planning.

The recent fluctuations in gold and silver prices underscore the importance of staying updated on market trends, especially for those involved in trading or investing in these commodities. With global and local factors influencing these prices, continuous monitoring is advisable.