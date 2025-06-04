Vijay felicitates board exam toppers in Mahabalipuram

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and acclaimed actor Vijay personally honored high-achieving Class 10 and 12 students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at a ceremony held at Four Points by Sheraton in Mahabalipuram.

This event marked the second phase of TVK’s initiative to recognize academic excellence on a constituency-wise basis.

According to TVK General Secretary N. Anand, the first phase of the felicitation program was successfully conducted on May 30, where students from 88 constituencies across 18 districts received awards from Vijay. In this second phase, students from 84 constituencies were honored. Each student received a certificate of merit and a cash prize in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. Notably, parents of the awardees were also present at the ceremony, underscoring the family’s role in a child’s academic success.

During the ceremony, Vijay addressed the students, urging them to eschew divisions based on caste and religion, comparing such ideologies to harmful substances. He emphasized the importance of rational and scientific thinking in an AI-driven future and reassured students that success is achievable beyond standardized exams like NEET.

This initiative is part of TVK’s broader mission to engage with the youth and promote educational excellence across the state. Political observers note that Vijay’s direct involvement in recognizing student achievers is likely to enhance his appeal among first-time voters and young families, especially as his party gears up for future electoral contests.