CM Stalin holds key meeting on Parandur airport project

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a high-level meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai to assess the progress of the Parandur Greenfield Airport project.

The session included Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, senior government secretaries, and key officials. The primary focus was on advancing land acquisition and planning the subsequent phases of the project.

The Parandur Greenfield Airport, situated in Kanchipuram district, is envisioned as a supplementary facility to the existing Chennai International Airport at Meenambakkam. With an estimated investment of ₹27,000 crore, the airport aims to accommodate up to 100 million passengers annually upon full completion. The first phase, scheduled for completion by 2028, is projected to handle 20 million passengers per year.

The Tamil Nadu Industries Department is overseeing the land acquisition process, which encompasses 13 villages, including Ekanapuram. This has sparked concerns among local residents about potential displacement and environmental disasters.

In addition to the airport, the state government plans to transform Parandur into a modern urban center. A comprehensive town development plan is being prepared, focusing on infrastructure such as metro connectivity, utility services, economic zones, residential and commercial spaces, and social amenities. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has appointed a consultant to draft this plan, which includes extending the Chennai Metro’s Orange Line to Parandur.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stipulated that if the Parandur airport becomes operational before the Chennai International Airport reaches an annual footfall of 35 million passengers, the Tamil Nadu government must compensate AAI. Currently, Chennai airport handles approximately 30 million passengers annually. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has also raised concerns about the proposed terminal’s capacity in the first phase, suggesting that it may not meet international standards and recommending infrastructure optimization to control tariffs.

The Parandur Greenfield Airport project represents a significant step in enhancing Tamil Nadu’s aviation infrastructure and economic development. However, it also presents challenges related to land acquisition, environmental concerns, and regulatory compliance. The state government’s proactive approach, including stakeholder engagement and comprehensive planning, will be crucial in addressing these issues and ensuring the project’s success.