Stampede at RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru Leaves Multiple Dead and Many Injured

A celebratory event turned tragic today when a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and left over 40 injured. The incident occurred during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans had gathered to welcome the RCB team, eager to partake in the festivities. However, the overwhelming crowd led to chaos at the stadium’s entry points. Reports indicate that the situation escalated when individuals without passes attempted to force their way in, leading to a deadly crush. Authorities struggled to manage the surging crowd, and police resorted to using batons to disperse the masses.

Emergency services faced challenges reaching the injured due to the dense crowd, with ambulances delayed in navigating through the throngs of people. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, including Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital, for treatment.

In response to the tragedy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed shock and acknowledged lapses in crowd management and safety protocols during the event. The incident has sparked criticism and calls for accountability, with investigations underway to determine the causes and prevent future occurrences.