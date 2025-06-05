Sachin, Yuvraj condole loss of lives

India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh condoled the “tragic” stampede near Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which killed 11 people and injured nearly 50 fans during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations on Wednesday. The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered near the iconic stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite players during RCB’s maiden IPL title felicitation event. The celebratory event, which drew over two lakh fans to the Chinnaswamy Stadiumâ€”well beyond its 35,000-seat capacityâ€”was cut short to just 20 minutes after organisers were alerted to the chaos unfolding outside. All RCB players and support staff, including head coach Andy Flower and team mentor Dinesh Karthik, were present at the event. Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief, writing, “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.” Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh offered his condolences, saying, “What was meant to be a moment of celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the incident in #Bengaluru. May the families find strength and the departed souls rest in peace.”