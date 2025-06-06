Russian strike kills 5 in Ukraine

Moscow, June 6: At least five people, including a one-year-old child, his mother and grandmother, were killed on Thursday in a nighttime Russian drone strike that hit the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky, officials said.

Six drones hit a residential area in the city at 5.30 am local time, according to authorities. The child killed was the grandson of an emergency responder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“One of the rescuers arrived to respond to the aftermath right at his own home,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. “It turned out that a Shahed drone hit his house.”

The attack came just hours after Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin said “very strongly” that Russia will retaliate for Ukraine’s weekend stunning drone attacks on Russian military airfields.