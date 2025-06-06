Annamalai slams TN govt

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has expressed serious concern over the delay in disbursing salaries to staff members of Madras University and Annamalai University. Reacting to reports of non-payment of May salaries, Annamalai criticized the ruling DMK government for its handling of the education sector. Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has expressed serious concern over the delay in disbursing salaries to staff members of Madras University and Annamalai University. Reacting to reports of non-payment of May salaries, Annamalai criticized the ruling DMK government for its handling of the education sector.

Calling the delay “disgraceful,” Annamalai said, “It is unacceptable that educators—who are the backbone of our society—are denied their rightful salaries, while the DMK government continues to splurge on self-promotional campaigns.”

He further remarked, “The education sector is being ridiculed under this administration. At a time when teachers should be encouraged and supported, they are being humiliated by financial negligence.”

Annamalai demanded that the government immediately release the pending May salaries for the affected staff. He also issued a stern warning, stating that continued disregard for the welfare of teaching professionals—particularly amid Tamil Nadu’s mounting public debt—would only deepen the crisis in the state’s education system.

The former BJP leader’s comments come at a time when university staff and faculty are voicing growing frustration over delayed payments and lack of clarity from authorities. His statement has amplified pressure on the DMK government to address financial concerns in the higher education sector.