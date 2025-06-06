BJP accuses DMK govt of administrative inefficiency

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of administrative inefficiency and a failure to retain significant investments in the state. Nagendran highlighted the recent shift of approximately ₹3,700 crore worth of investments from major companies like Foxconn and HCL to Uttar Pradesh as evidence of declining investor confidence in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of administrative inefficiency and a failure to retain significant investments in the state. Nagendran highlighted the recent shift of approximately ₹3,700 crore worth of investments from major companies like Foxconn and HCL to Uttar Pradesh as evidence of declining investor confidence in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Nagendran criticized the DMK government’s focus on revenue generation through Tasmac (state-run liquor outlets) at the expense of public welfare and infrastructure development. He asserted that the government’s inability to provide necessary infrastructure has led multinational companies to divert their investments to other states, resulting in the loss of thousands of crores and numerous job opportunities for Tamil Nadu.

Nagendran also took aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign visits, which were intended to attract investments to the state. He claimed that these trips have yielded little tangible results and accused the Chief Minister of squandering public funds. “Instead of securing the investments that Tamil Nadu naturally attracts, the Chief Minister squanders public funds on overseas trips that yield little. The much-hyped investment promises over the past four years have remained mere words,” he stated.

Highlighting the DMK’s 2021 election promise to create 50 lakh jobs within five years, Nagendran demanded a white paper on employment generation to assess the government’s progress on this front. He accused the administration of betraying the aspirations of the youth and being mired in corruption and a lack of vision. Nagendran concluded by expressing confidence that such a “corrupt and incompetent regime will come to an end in 2026.”

The BJP’s criticism underscores ongoing concerns about Tamil Nadu’s investment climate and the effectiveness of the DMK government’s economic policies. As the state approaches the next election cycle, these issues are likely to remain central to political discourse.