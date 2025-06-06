TNPSC releases hall tickets for Group 1 & 1A exams

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the Group 1 and Group 1A preliminary examinations, which are set to take place on June 15, 2025. Aspirants who have registered for these competitive exams can now download their admit cards from the official TNPSC website, The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the Group 1 and Group 1A preliminary examinations, which are set to take place on June 15, 2025. Aspirants who have registered for these competitive exams can now download their admit cards from the official TNPSC website, www.tnpsc.gov.in

The Group 1 and 1A exams will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM across various centers in the state. These exams are being held to fill a total of 72 vacancies in prestigious administrative positions, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category I), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development, and District Employment Officer.

To download the hall ticket, candidates must visit the TNPSC website, click on the appropriate link for Group 1 or 1A hall ticket, and enter their application number and date of birth. The admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the exam and must be carried along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID.

The preliminary exam will consist of 200 objective-type questions, with 175 questions from General Studies and 25 from the Aptitude and Mental Ability section. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours and there is no negative marking. The preliminary exam is a screening test, and candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

TNPSC has urged candidates to report to their examination centers at least an hour in advance to avoid any last-minute delays. Mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details on their hall tickets for any discrepancies and report to the commission immediately in case of any issues. For further updates and clarifications, candidates can visit the official TNPSC website.