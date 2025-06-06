Actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father dies in road accident

Dharmapuri, June 6: In a tragic turn of events, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father, CP Chacko, died on the spot after the family met with a devastating car accident near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu early Friday morning. Dharmapuri, June 6: In a tragic turn of events, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father, CP Chacko, died on the spot after the family met with a devastating car accident near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu early Friday morning.

According to reports, the actor was traveling with his parents and brother when their vehicle collided with a lorry near Palakottai around 7 a.m. The vehicle is said to have rammed into the rear of a lorry that was traveling in front of them. All five occupants in the vehicle, including the driver, sustained injuries, and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, CP Chacko succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The condition of the other passengers, including Shine Tom Chacko, is currently stable, but they continue to receive medical treatment. Further updates on their health and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited from local authorities.

Shine Tom Chacko, a noted actor in Malayalam cinema, has also gained recognition among Tamil audiences with roles in films such as Beast and Good Bad Ugly. Known for his intense performances and unconventional roles, Shine’s career has been both praised and marked by controversy.

Recently, actor Vincy Aloshious accused Shine of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of their upcoming film, alleging that he misbehaved and used drugs. Shine responded by saying that his actions were part of his “natural style,” but issued a public apology after realizing his conduct had caused discomfort.

Adding to his controversies, Shine was recently involved in a drug-related incident, where he was arrested and later released following a raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Task Force. Reports indicated that he attempted to flee the premises during the raid.

The sudden demise of CP Chacko has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film fraternity. Fans and fellow actors have expressed their condolences and support to Shine and his family during this difficult time. Industry colleagues have urged the public and media to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of a loved one.

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including whether visibility or fatigue played a role. Preliminary reports suggest it was a case of the vehicle failing to brake in time before ramming into the lorry.