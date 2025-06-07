Musk to withdraw key space station link for NASA

Washington, June 7: Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump argued on social media on Thursday. After Trump said he might stop government contracts for Musk’s companies, Musk replied that SpaceX will stop using its Dragon spacecraft. Washington, June 7: Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump argued on social media on Thursday. After Trump said he might stop government contracts for Musk’s companies, Musk replied that SpaceX will stop using its Dragon spacecraft.

The Dragon capsule is important. It helps take astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station.

It is not clear if Musk’s threat is serious. But NASA depends on SpaceX for many missions. This includes sending science projects to space and plans to send astronauts back to the moon later this decade.