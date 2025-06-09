Amit Shah’s visit sparks panic in DMK: L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Monday claimed that the ruling DMK is in “panic mode” following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

Murugan said DMK Chief Minister M K Stalin, who earlier mocked the idea that any “Shah” could topple his government, now appears “frozen in fear.” He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to deliver a decisive verdict against the “corrupt” DMK regime in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The minister accused the DMK of widespread corruption and maladministration, citing the TASMAC scam allegedly worth over Rs 35,000 crore and rampant nepotism. He drew parallels with the AAP government in Delhi’s liquor scam, saying the DMK has looted public wealth and betrayed citizens.

Murugan also pointed to rising inflation, unemployment, law and order issues, and increased crimes against women under the Stalin government. He criticized the unchecked flow of liquor, drug-related corruption, and the criminalization of Scheduled Tribes.

He further questioned the DMK’s commitment to Tamil language education, claiming the party has done little to promote higher education in Tamil, especially in medicine and engineering.

Highlighting the upcoming Murugan devotees’ conference in Thiruparankundram as a “massive show of faith,” Murugan expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu will witness political change similar to recent BJP wins in Odisha, Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

“As Amit Shah said, we won’t rest until the DMK is voted out,” he declared.