EPS demands action to control sexual harassers

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary E.P.S. has raised serious concerns following a disturbing incident of sexual harassment involving an eighth-grade girl at the Tambaram Government Service Hostel in Chennai.

In a statement, E.P.S. expressed shock that a young student was subjected to sexual abuse within a government-run facility, highlighting the complete failure of the DMK government to ensure the safety of girls in such hostels. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should feel ashamed over the incident.

The AIADMK leader accused the security guard stationed at the hostel of being involved in this heinous act and questioned whether other girls were also victimized. He demanded a thorough police investigation into the matter.

E.P.S. criticized the Chief Minister for claiming Tamil Nadu is “out of control” only in dialogue written by others and asked when the government plans to control the sexual “sirs” operating under its watch.

He further called for proper medical treatment for the injured girl, who suffered a leg fracture and was admitted to a hospital. E.P.S. also urged the government to take strict legal action against the arrested security guard.