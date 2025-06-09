Heavy rainfall forecast in TN from tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a strong weather warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and surrounding southern regions starting tomorrow for the next five days.

This alert highlights the possibility of intense downpours that could impact daily life and necessitate preparedness measures.

According to the IMD, from June 10 to June 14, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe are expected to experience very heavy rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and the Rayalaseema region are also forecasted to receive significant rainfall during this period.

In addition, Kerala and Karnataka have been placed under an orange alert starting June 13 due to anticipated heavy rains. Certain areas within these two states are expected to witness intense rainfall, prompting the need for vigilance and precautionary actions from local authorities and residents.

Alongside the rainfall warnings, the IMD has also highlighted a heatwave affecting parts of northwest India. From June 8 to June 11, severe heatwaves are forecasted in western Rajasthan. Furthermore, most areas of northwest India—except Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—are expected to face intense heatwaves over the next four days.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with weather reports and follow safety measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains and extreme heat conditions. Authorities have been urged to be prepared for potential disruptions caused by these weather events.

This period of contrasting weather patterns—heavy rainfall in the south and heatwaves in the northwest—reflects the dynamic and challenging climate conditions currently impacting India.