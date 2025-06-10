CM Stalin to Visit Salem for Two Days Starting Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Salem district for two days. His visit starts tomorrow (Wednesday). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Salem district for two days. His visit starts tomorrow (Wednesday).

On Wednesday evening, he will reach Mettur. He will take part in a 11 km road show. Later, he will meet party leaders at the PWD office. He will stay overnight in Mettur.

On Thursday morning, at 9:30 AM, he will open the water release from Mettur Dam. and this will help farmers in the Cauvery delta region.

After that, he will travel to Salem city. At 11 AM, he will take part in a government program at Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and will give a speech there.

Police and officials are making all arrangements for the visit.