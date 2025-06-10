Madras High Court Cracks Down on Extra Charges in Theatres

The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to take quick action against theatres charging more money than allowed. This includes extra charges for snacks and drinks inside cinemas. The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to take quick action against theatres charging more money than allowed. This includes extra charges for snacks and drinks inside cinemas.

Many people had complained that movie theatres were selling water bottles, popcorn, and cold drinks at very high prices. Even though there are rules on how much they can charge, theatres were ignoring them.

The court said the government must check this and take strict action and it also said theatre owners should not cheat the public. Basic things like drinking water must be given for free. The judge warned that if rules are not followed, licences of those theatres can be cancelled.