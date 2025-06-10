All Is Well in PMK, Says Ramadoss Amid Leadership Issues

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said everything is fine in the party, despite talks of a leadership clash with his son Anbumani Ramadoss. PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss said everything is fine in the party, despite talks of a leadership clash with his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

Speaking to the media, the 85-year-old leader said a solution will come soon. “It will be good for the party and the country,” he added.

He also said he was “bidding farewell” to the media and asked journalists to be patient. When asked about his earlier doubts over the BJP alliance, he refused to comment.

Ramadoss said party workers are like family to him. “They treat me like a guide and even like God. I will do anything for their growth and well-being,” he said.

PMK had joined the BJP-led NDA alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.