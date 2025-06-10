EPS Slams DMK Over Crimes Against Women and Girls

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government over rising crimes against women in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government over rising crimes against women in Tamil Nadu.

He pointed to two recent incidents — the murder of an elderly woman in Namakkal and an attempted sexual assault on a Class 8 girl in a government home in Tambaram.

Palaniswami said these crimes show how unsafe women are in the state. He blamed the DMK government and called it a complete failure.

He said the staff in charge of safety had tried to harm the girl, which shows criminals are not afraid of the government.

EPS demanded a full police investigation to check if other girls were also harmed. He also mocked Chief Minister Stalin’s slogan, saying only “sirs” involved in crimes are out of control in Tamil Nadu.

He asked for quick arrests in the Namakkal murder case and strict action against the staff in the Tambaram case.