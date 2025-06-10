TNSTC Manager Suspended for Assaulting Driver in Madurai

An assistant manager of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) was suspended for hitting a bus driver with a slipper in public. The incident happened at the Arapalayam bus stand in Madurai early Monday morning. An assistant manager of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) was suspended for hitting a bus driver with a slipper in public. The incident happened at the Arapalayam bus stand in Madurai early Monday morning.

The driver, Ganesh, was operating a bus from the Coimbatore depot. Due to heavy crowding at the main bus bay, he used an alternate entry route. This angered the assistant manager, Marimuthu.

A heated argument followed. In full public view, Marimuthu took off his slipper and hit Ganesh, causing shock among passengers and staff nearby.

A video of the incident was recorded and quickly spread on social media. Public outrage grew, and the issue reached TNSTC officials.

TNSTC General Manager P. Mani condemned the act. He said that such behavior is unacceptable and complaints should be handled properly through official channels.

Following the incident, Marimuthu was suspended, and a formal inquiry has been launched.

The TNSTC has assured that it will not tolerate such acts and will take steps to ensure the dignity and safety of all its staff.